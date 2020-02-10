Coronavirus case confirmed in California is 13th in the U.S.

A case of the new coronavirus has been diagnosed in San Diego County, California, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. to 13.

The patient had been evacuated from Wuhan, China — the center of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,000 people and sickened more than 40,000 others — and had been under a 14-day federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a statement from the UC San Diego Health.

The patient, who was doing well and had minimal symptoms, was under observation and isolation at UC San Diego Health, the statement said.

Twelve other cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. Most have been in California, with others in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington.

More than 100 people have been evacuated from China to the Miramar air station in San Diego since the outbreak began. Passengers from Wuhan have been under 14-day federal quarantines since leaving China.