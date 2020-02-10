MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb residents came out to the Rosa Jackson Community Center to give their opinions on how the city’s art community should look.

“Music,” said resident Ron Shipman. “I was in the band in high school and the music is my favorite.”

The first draft of the Macon-Bibb Cultural Master Plan was released Monday. The draft includes the following five priorities:

Tourism

Education

Creative industries

Neighborhood development

Audience cultivation

Also, each priority comes with 23 strategies representing how to make the city’s cultural plan better.

Shipman says not only should more music come to Macon, but each city should have a neighborhood planning concept — similar to Atlanta.

“Being able to utilize the neighborhood planning concept for Macon for each neighborhood to be its own or have its own identity,” added Shipman.

Finding talent in Macon

Shipman says Macon should learn how to reel people in by getting the word out about art-related events. He says people should also explore, then exploit their hidden talents.

“You find those talents that we don’t know about, explore them, and then utilize them and show them off,” said Shipman.

Joy Bailey-Bryant, the vice president of Lord Cultural Resources, says there are different forms of art that assist with different scenarios — like helping those with mental health issues or those behind bars. Bailey-Bryant says the improvements will also boost tourism and city revenue.

“Helping neighborhoods to grow, helping businesses to grow, up in the film industry, helping in the music industry,” shared Bailey-Bryant.

Furthermore, whether it’s drawing, dancing or directing, Bailey-Bryant shares that art is the ideal tool to integrate within the city.

“The arts can be a pipeline of training,” said Bryant.

The final plan will be released in March and was funded by the John S. And James L. Knight Foundation.