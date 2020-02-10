GEICO looking to hire more than 500 workers

The office has full-time and part-time career opportunities in Claims, Salvage, Emergency Roadside Service, Customer Service and Sales.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GEICO’s Macon regional office is looking to hire more than 500 Middle Georgia residents in 2020.

According to a news release, the office has full-time and part-time career opportunities in Claims, Salvage, Emergency Roadside Service, Customer Service and Sales.

No prior insurance experience is necessary. There is training, mentorship and support provided to all new associates.

Last year, nearly 40 percent of GEICO associates in Macon received promotions. GEICO associates are offered the Total Rewards Program which includes a health benefits package, retirement and finance options and continuing education opportunities.

Learn more at Geico.jobs/macon.