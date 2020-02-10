Unknown suspect robs Krispy Kreme in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a robbery that happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Krispy Kreme on North Avenue.

Deputies say a man reportedly entered the store, jumped the counter, and punched the clerk multiple times. Authorities say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store.

Authorities say he got into a black SUV and got away.

The clerk was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment and listed in stable condition.

Also, authorities say the suspect wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.