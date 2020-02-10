It’s the Law: Impeachment Vote

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

J Davis explains what could happen now that President Donald Trump is acquitted of all charges in his impeachment trial.

- Advertisement -

The president will remain in office after the Senate voted on the two articles of impeachment — Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Justice.

Davis also explains if the president could be subpoenaed or impeached again.