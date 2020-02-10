Man killed near downtown Macon identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There has been another homicide in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Concord Street. It happened around 6:30 Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators are collecting evidence and speaking with possible witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

The victim of the fatal shooting, 45-year-old Michael Whittaker Jr., was taken to the hospital where he later died from multiple gun shot wounds.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.