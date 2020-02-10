Man wanted for stealing cash register from restaurant in West Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant in west Macon at gunpoint.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at Moon’s Wings and Seafood at 4191 Mercer University Drive just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Deputies say the man entered the restaurant with a gun. The store manager went to the back of the restaurant and returned to the front with a gun. The man and the manager shot at each other before the man left with the cash register.
No one was injured and there no customers inside the restaurant at the time.
The man who deputies say robbed the restaurant was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a “Blue Jays” baseball cap, white and black shoes, and a mask covering his face.
This robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.