Man wanted for stealing cash register from restaurant in West Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant in west Macon at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at Moon’s Wings and Seafood at 4191 Mercer University Drive just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Deputies say the man entered the restaurant with a gun. The store manager went to the back of the restaurant and returned to the front with a gun. The man and the manager shot at each other before the man left with the cash register.

- Advertisement -

No one was injured and there no customers inside the restaurant at the time.

The man who deputies say robbed the restaurant was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a “Blue Jays” baseball cap, white and black shoes, and a mask covering his face.

This robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.