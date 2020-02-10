New partnership helping give adults in need of transportation a bike

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new partnership is helping provide bike transportation to adults in need. Bike Walk Macon and Re-cycle Macon have partnered to make sure everyone can get to where they need to go.

They call the initiative “Earn a Bike Program.”

Adults needing transportation can earn a bike by volunteering at Centenary Community Ministries.

Rachel Hollar with Bike Walk Macon says there’s a need for people to have access to transportation.

“We know that one-third of people in Macon-Bibb County don’t have a driver’s license, so we have a whole lot of people in Macon that don’t have the luxury of being able to use a personal vehicle for every trip,” she said.

Hollar says to help people sustain their bikes, Re-cycle Macon holds monthly co-ops with mechanics to fix the bikes.