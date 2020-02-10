Rain set to return this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a temporary dry period, rain will return today and showers will continue off and on through Friday.

TODAY.

Under a partly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the low to middle 70’s. While we stay mostly dry this afternoon, cloud cover will continue to thicken across our area leading to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will be running in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s while isolated showers work their way into the forecast area.

TOMORROW.

We’re mostly cloudy for the second day of the work week. Temperatures will be running back in the middle 70’s with scattered showers expected periodically throughout the afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD.

On Wednesday, a cold front will begin approaching the area and that means our rain chances will be on the rise as we head into Thursday. Between now and the end of the work week, most of Middle Georgia will receive an additional one to two inches of rain. Isolated areas could see more depending on where the axis of heaviest rain sets up. We will also be keeping our eye on any potential storms that may impact your weekday plans.

