NTSB to examine weather, other factors in crash of small jet

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) – Federal investigators say they’ll continue examining wreckage Monday after the crash of a small jet in the north Georgia mountains that killed all four people on board.

A deputy coroner says three men and one woman were killed in the crash. Their names haven’t been released.

Authorities say there was snow in north Georgia around the time the plane crashed shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday in a remote part of Gordon County.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Heidi Kemner says weather conditions are among many factors that will be investigated in coming days and weeks.