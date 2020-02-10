4 teenagers, adult stole vehicles, tried to flee from authorities in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four teenagers and an adult are facing multiple charges after they stole vehicles and attempted to flee from authorities.

Authorities identified the suspects (all from Albany) as:

Kalongki Andretti Chapman, 20

Deuntra Ayers, 19

Demarcious Linte Johnson, 19

Deputies also took two teens into custody: one 15-year-old girl and one 15-year-old boy — both from Albany.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Homewood Suites on Bass Road Sunday around 2:30 a.m. regarding a theft of a vehicle.

Deputies say that a witness saw two people enter a 2003 Infiniti FX35 causing the alarm to sound and then drove away. The witness also stated the stolen SUV was being followed by a red 2015 Ford Escape.

Deputies spotted the two vehicles pulling into the parking lot of Flash Foods at 1608 Bass Road. When deputies tried to approach the suspects in the stolen Infiniti, the suspects fled on foot.

However, deputies managed to catch three of the five suspects. The remaining suspects fled in the Ford behind the Flash Foods.

The two suspects abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot. Deputies later caught them.

During the foot chase, deputies found a gun on Chapman. Also, deputies searched the vehicles and found three guns:

Taurus G2C 9mm

FM HI-Power 9mm

Taurus .380 caliber

Authorities say the FM Hi-Power showed up as stolen out of Austin, Texas.

Deputies recovered the stolen Infiniti and the Ford Escape. The Ford also showed up as stolen out of Albany.

After searching both vehicles, deputies also found vests, laptops, jewelry, cell phones, wallets, knives, and currency.

The charges

Authorities arrested Chapman, Ayers, and Johnson, and took them to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies charged Chapman with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Theft by taking

Theft by receiving stolen property

Authorities set his bond at $13,800.00.

Deputies charged Ayers with:

Theft By taking

Theft by receiving stolen property

Authorities set his bond at $8,100.00.

Deputies charged Johnson with

Theft by receiving stolen property

Theft by taking

Authorities set his bond at $8,100.00.

Deputies took the 15-year-old teenage girl to the Macon RYDC and the 15-year-old boy the Cadwell RYDC.