Two men wanted in Warner Robins for robbing a convenience store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are looking for two men who they say robbed a convenience store Saturday night.

According to a press release from the police department, the robbery happened at the Mini Giant Foods at 700 Dunbar Road around 8:45 p.m. Police say two men entered the store with a gun and demanded money. One man was dressed in black clothes and the other man was wearing dark gray clothes and had something covering his face. Once the two got some cash, they ran.

- Advertisement -

Police say there were customers inside the store at the time, but no one was injured and no shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.