US Senator Kelly Loeffler makes agriculture, rural development priority

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – United States Senator for Georgia, Kelly Loeffler, visited Macon Monday for the first time since Governor Kemp appointed her.

Her appointment followed the retirement of US Senator Johnny Isakson.

She grew up on a farm in Illinois, and she worked her way through the ranks of finance at Intercontinental Exchange. She says that prompted Kemp’s interest to appoint her.

“I grew up on a farm,” Senator Loeffler said during a meet and greet at Nu-Way Weiners. “I know first hand the importance of rural communities and these metropolitan areas that support them and I’m really working hard to get up to speed on the issues that are important here in Macon.”

Agriculture and rural development

She joined the Senate Agriculture Committee. Loeffler says she’s making agriculture and rural development a priority.

“We all know, or most people do, ag is the number one industry in the state of Georgia,” US Senator for Georgia John F. Kennedy said. “We need our U.S. senator to understand that. Clearly, David Perdue does, she does, and that’s one of the reasons she’s serving us in Washington.”

Having served in her new role a little over a month, Loeffler participated in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

She voted to acquit the President.

“There was really nothing impeachable. There was no crime. The President is working hard to put America first,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler also serves on the Education, Health, Labor, Veterans Affairs, and Pension Committees.

Loeffler will appear on the November ballot. She plans to continue serving out Senator Isakson’s term.