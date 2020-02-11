More warm and wet weather on the way Wednesday

Showers pushed through most of Middle Georgia on Tuesday, but storms really didn’t materialize for many of us today.



Although a cold front pushed through the area tonight, a warm front will be pushing north tomorrow. This will keep the warm and muggy conditions in Middle Georgia through Thursday.

We are also expecting scattered showers through the day. Storms are not anticipated, but you will still need some rain gear if you are headed out.



Although it will be warm and muggy on Wednesday, big changes approach by Thursday morning. Storms will roll in along a cold front, some of which could be strong.

Behind the cold front temps will cool quickly as clouds and rain finally clear out.



With regards to the severe situation, right now the timing for strong storms will be early Thursday morning. These storms will be ahead of and along the cold front. Main threats will be damaging winds, flash flooding, and a non-zero chance of a tornado.



Behind the front, we will see a big cool down with lows dropping to the 30’s and clear skies returning to the area.

Sunshine hangs around until Saturday night, before rain moves in for Sunday through the first half of next week.