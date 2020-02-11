Deputies arrest suspect who robbed east Macon detail shop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who robbed the Lady JP Detail Shop on Emery Highway.

Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Brandon Holcomb.

Deputies responded to the detail shop on February 8 because of a security alarm going off. While en route, deputies learned that Holcomb fled the scene on a moped and headed down Lakeside Drive.

However, deputies found and arrested Holcomb.

The charges

Authorities arrested Holcomb and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with Burglary.

Holcomb also had a warrant from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges.

Authorities set Holcomb’s bond at $8,450.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.