Baldwin County High students host Walk Against Domestic Violence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County’s Solicitor General office is hosting several events to address teen dating violence.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. This is the 10th anniversary of the national awareness program.

Skye Gess — the Baldwin County Solicitor General — and Baldwin County High student Kayla Freeman gave 41NBC the details on an event happening Feb.13th.

What is the Baldwin County Solicitor?

According to Baldwin County’s webpage, “the Office of the Solicitor General promotes public safety and welfare to all citizens of Baldwin County through investigation, charging and prosecution of criminal misdemeanors, traffic and ordinance violation cases in the State Court and Magistrate Court of Baldwin County.”

Event details:

Walk Against Domestic Violence

Thursday, February 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Baldwin County Braves Stadium 110 ABC St, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Candlelight vigil for victims

Call (478) 445-4445 for more information.