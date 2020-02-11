BCSO needs help identifying vehicle used in robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a truck and anyone in it.

According to investigators, the vehicle in the above photo was used in a burglary on St. Charles Place in Macon on February 8. They say copper wiring was stolen from a home. The tag number reported is RLH 2456.

If you see the tuck, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. Investigators advise you to be prepared to give a specific location and direction of travel.

If you can help in any way to identify or locate the truck, or the people in it, call investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011, or Macon Regional Crime stoppers at (478) 742-2330.