Fort Valley, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An elderly woman is dead after she crashed her car into a ravine in Fort Valley Tuesday.

Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks identified the driver as 86-year-old Sally Brinkley. He pronounced Brinkley’s death at 8:55 a.m.

Rooks says Brinkley ran a stop sign and crashed into a ravine at the intersection of Russell Parkway and Housers Mill Road.

This accident is still under investigation.