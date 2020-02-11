Eagle’s Nest Children’s Center Celebrates Inclusion Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Those at Eagle’s Nest Children’s Center are celebrating the importance and benefits of inclusion on Tuesday. This is for Inclusion Week 2020.

Inclusive Early Learning Week celebrates and focuses on strengthening early learning inclusive practices.

Susan Adams, the deputy commissioner for Pre-K and instructional support, toured the children’s center. She also read to a Pre-K class.

It was an exciting moment when CALi entered the classroom. CALi is the mascot for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Adams says getting into the classroom is always fun.

“Visiting classrooms really shows us the impact that we have; to see the kids, to hear about what they are learning, to see their excitement and see the great work that teachers are doing,” Adams said.

Join the celebration

During Inclusion Week, child care providers can post pictures of their program celebrating Inclusive Early Learning Week. Post them on any of DECAL’s social media pages using the hashtag #LoveInclusion2020

To find out more about Georgia’s Pre-K program click here.