Family reacts to father being gunned down

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One man is dead after a fatal shooting on Concord Street in Macon.



“I know everybody has to die, but I was like not my daddy,” said the victims daughter Alexis Sanders. 45-year-old Michael Whittaker Jr. was shot to death Monday night. The news spread quickly. “I was at work and I was very devastated and hot headed,” said Shantiqua Whittaker the victims 26-year-old daughter.

Shantiqua Whittaker says she found out about her father from someone who found out on Facebook. “I should have called him last week,” said the victim’s 21-year-old daughter Alexis Sanders. “Maybe I should have said I love you. Maybe I should be no just see how he was.”

Deputies say right now they are looking for witnesses and evidence. “I just really hope they go ahead and find the guy,” shared Sanders.

The women say their father was no angel but he was a good man. “In my eyes, he was my superhero. He was like a god,” explained Sanders. “I’m just say he brought the whole city out,” said the 26-year-old. “Like daddy knew everybody. Everybody know daddy.”

The women say now that their dad is gone, they must live on and continue his legacy.

“I had my moment last night. I cried. But once again, I can’t stop my life is because he he’s passed on. I got to move on. Not move on from him, but move on, you know be great.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.