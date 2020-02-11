Flu-related illnesses spike across Georgia in January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Flu-related illnesses spiked across Georgia as health officials say five deaths caused by influenza were reported in January.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the influenza A strain has been the main type of virus in Georgia rather than influenza B.

Georgia Department of Health officials confirmed 37 deaths from the flu so far this season. Four of those deaths have been patients aged 17 and younger.

According to the CDC, the flu is highly contagious. Also, the groups most at risk are older adults, very young children, pregnant women and those with certain chronic medical conditions.

Flu prevention tips

“Number one — get your flu shot. Very important we recommend that for everybody,” said John Woods, emergency director of Navicent Health. “Number two — good hand hygiene. You don’t sneeze in your hands, cough in your elbow, that kind of thing. If you know people have the flu make sure you kind of stay away from them. And if you’re around them, you can use a face mask and keep your hands clean.”

Also, the latest data shows over 15 million flu cases nationwide. Flu activity is high in New York City, Puerto Rico and 35 states — including Georgia.