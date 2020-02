The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting a fuel spill on I-75 is causing major delays.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting a fuel spill on I-75 is causing major delays.

According to a GDOT Traffic Alert, the incident happened on I-75 southbound at the I-16 interchange.

The alert says the fuel spill will take about two hours to clean. GDOT is estimating clearance time at 5:30 p.m.

GDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.