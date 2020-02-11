Houston County deputies arrest Macon man wanted for aggravated assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man wanted in connection with a Jan. 29th aggravated assault that happened at the Vista Apartments on Arkwright Road.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Jaire Dominique Mack at 6:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Houston County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle that Mack was in.

Authorities say Mack had a warrant for his arrest from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies took custody of Mack and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged Mack with Aggravated Assault.

Authorities set his bond at $27,700.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.