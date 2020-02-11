Macon man arrested for burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for a Burglary. They say the suspect broke into the Lady JP Detail Shop on Emery Highway on February 8, just after 5 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the business regarding the alarm going off. They say while in-route, deputies were told the suspect rode away on a moped down Lakeside Drive. Deputies were able to find the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Brandon Scott Holcomb. Holcomb was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Burglary. He also had a warrant out of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges.

Holcomb is being held on an $8,450.00 bond at this time.