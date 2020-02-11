Medical Monday: IHOP offers free pancakes to help children’s hospital in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Children’s hospitals across the country rely on donations to help provide the best care to its patients. Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon is no exception to that.

On Tuesday, February 25th, IHOP and the Children’s Miracle Network are teaming up for fundraiser to help Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital and other children’s hospitals. It’s IHOP’s Free pancake day, which allows customers the chance to eat free pancakes and donate to the Children’s Miracle Network

Renee Bryan, the Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the fundraiser.

