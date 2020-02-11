WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police officers are searching for a man who used a missing debit card without permission.

Officers say the man was last seen on January 14, inside the Walmart on Watson Boulevard, using the debit card.

The description

The store surveillance captured footage of the man walking around, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The black shirt appears to have a burning tire on the front.

Any information

If you have any information on the whereabouts or identity of this man, call Detective Del Giorno at (478) 302-5380 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.