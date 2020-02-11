North Macon Park will soon see upgrades

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – North Macon Park will receive some much-needed remodeling that commissioners deem “long overdue.”

Commissioners say that North Macon Park is the last park to undergo upgrades.

Funding for the upgrades comes from leftover money from the Elaine Lucas Senior Center project.

“We’ve got metal doors up there. It’s not inviting. All of the centers we’ve done have this beautiful glass entrance,” said Clay Murphy, the SPLOST coordinator. “There’s going to be handicap restrooms, we’re redoing the flooring, new paint, and upgrading the lighting. We’ve done it everywhere in Macon, except for North Macon.”

Macon-Bibb Commissioners are re-appropriating more than $600,000 in 2018 SPLOST proceeds from the Elaine Lucas Center for the North Macon Project.