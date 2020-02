MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After recent storms last week, an overflowing river in Dublin is receding to normal levels.

Some areas in Dublin are still recovering from the floods.

According to deputy director Candace Lybrand, a few homes along the Oconee River experienced a few inches of flooding but caused no major damages.

Lybrand predicts more rain to come to Laurens County this week. However, they don’t expect any more flooding.