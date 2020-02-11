Rain continues through Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As a stationary front sags to the south today, showers and a few thunderstorms will move in this evening.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the middle 70’s. A few isolated showers will fall off and on throughout the afternoon before increased shower and thunderstorm coverage moves in later today with the stationary boundary. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Patchy dense fog is likely to form overnight as well.

TOMORROW.

We will hit the repeat button for Wednesday will lighter showers and less rain coverage. As a warm front lifts through the region during the afternoon and evening hours we will continue with the warmer weather. Temperatures will only fall into the middle 60’s overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A cold front will move through the state on Thursday bringing the chance for a few strong storms. Damaging wind gusts are the main storm threat at this time. Behind this front we will be clearing out and cooling off as we head into Valentine’s Day and the weekend!

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day.