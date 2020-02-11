MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Campus Crossroad / The Max – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Rocket Roller Rink (Food Service)
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2020
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Bibb County:
Chen’s Wok
4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Spud Dogs
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Chen’s Wok
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
The Hummingbird (Food Service)
430 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
The Thirsty Turtle (Food Service)
425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Hong Kong Garden
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Academy for Classical Education (Mac Food Service)
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Millennium Bar and Grill (Food Service)
2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County Eagle’s Nest
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Dodge County:
McDonald’s
410 OAK STREET SE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Butcher Block
207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
The Country Crab Food Truck
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Houston County:
McDonald’s – Wal-Mart
2720 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Bigos Bistro
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Cox – Pizza
FISHARAMA/TURKEYRAMA 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Cox Corn – Dog Trailer
FISHARAMA/TURKEYRAMA 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Cox – Steakworks
WBRL WORLD BARREL RACING 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Laurens County:
Southern Heritage BBQ
2276 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Burger King
1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020
Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins
1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020
Monroe County:
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Peach County:
Sodexo – Food Center at Fort Valley State
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Sharks Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Econo Lodge (Food Service)
12003 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Pulaski County:
McDonald’s
73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Putnam County:
Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Upson County:
Smoke Stack Bar-B-Q
213 ROBERTS ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020
Washington County:
T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020
Broken Shackle Ranch, Inc. (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020