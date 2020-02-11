MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Campus Crossroad / The Max – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Rocket Roller Rink (Food Service)

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2020

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Bibb County:

Chen’s Wok

4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Spud Dogs

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Domino’s Pizza

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Ming’s Restaurant

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Chen’s Wok

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Glory Days Grill

3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

The Hummingbird (Food Service)

430 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

The Thirsty Turtle (Food Service)

425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Hong Kong Garden

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Academy for Classical Education (Mac Food Service)

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Millennium Bar and Grill (Food Service)

2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Crawford County:

Crawford County Eagle’s Nest

191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Dodge County:

McDonald’s

410 OAK STREET SE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Butcher Block

207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base

209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

The Country Crab Food Truck

209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Houston County:

McDonald’s – Wal-Mart

2720 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Bigos Bistro

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Cox – Pizza

FISHARAMA/TURKEYRAMA 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Cox Corn – Dog Trailer

FISHARAMA/TURKEYRAMA 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Cox – Steakworks

WBRL WORLD BARREL RACING 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Laurens County:

Southern Heritage BBQ

2276 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Burger King

1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins

1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Monroe County:

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Peach County:

Sodexo – Food Center at Fort Valley State

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Sharks Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Econo Lodge (Food Service)

12003 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Pulaski County:

McDonald’s

73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Putnam County:

Waffle House

1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

McDonald’s

1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Zaxby’s

120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

McDonald’s

105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Upson County:

Smoke Stack Bar-B-Q

213 ROBERTS ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Washington County:

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)

902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Broken Shackle Ranch, Inc. (Food Service)

1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020