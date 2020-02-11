Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 3-9

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 9. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Campus Crossroad / The Max – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Rocket Roller Rink (Food Service)
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2020

Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

 

Bibb County:

Chen’s Wok
4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Spud Dogs
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Chen’s Wok
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

The Hummingbird (Food Service)
430 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

The Thirsty Turtle (Food Service)
425 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Hong Kong Garden
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Academy for Classical Education (Mac Food Service)
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Millennium Bar and Grill (Food Service)
2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Eagle’s Nest
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

 

Dodge County:

McDonald’s
410 OAK STREET SE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Butcher Block
207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

The Country Crab Food Truck
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

 

Houston County:

McDonald’s – Wal-Mart
2720 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Bigos Bistro
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Cox – Pizza
FISHARAMA/TURKEYRAMA 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Cox Corn – Dog Trailer
FISHARAMA/TURKEYRAMA 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Cox – Steakworks
WBRL WORLD BARREL RACING 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

 

Laurens County:

Southern Heritage BBQ
2276 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Burger King
1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins
1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

 

Monroe County:

Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

 

Peach County:

Sodexo – Food Center at Fort Valley State
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Sharks Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

Econo Lodge (Food Service)
12003 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

 

Pulaski County:

McDonald’s
73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

 

Putnam County:

Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2020

Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

 

Upson County:

Smoke Stack Bar-B-Q
213 ROBERTS ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

 

Washington County:

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2020

Broken Shackle Ranch, Inc. (Food Service)
1542 FRANCIS BRIDGE RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2020

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2020

 

You Might Also Like