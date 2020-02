DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – West Laurens Middle School went on lockdown Tuesday after students received a social media threat.

According to school officials, students received a very nonspecific threat via social media. There was no indication that any of the students were the target of the threat.

The school went on lockdown as a precaution. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer investigated the threat.

Classes resumed after the investigation.