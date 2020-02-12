It’s the Law: Roger Stone

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Congressional Democrats want an investigation into the Department of Justice’s decision to reduce the recommended sentence for longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone.

- Advertisement -

The Justice Department first recommended Stone receive seven to nine years in prison, but reversed that recommendation.

President Trump called the initial sentence harsh.

J Davis reviews the case, the counts against Stone and the Justice Department’s decision.