Macon church holding vigil tonight for teen shooting victim

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church is remembering a teenager who died this week.

Caleb Newberry, the lead pastor at Encounter Church, said in a Facebook video Wednesday that 14-year-old youth group member Haley Adams died after being shot Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The church, located at 2675 Gray Highway, is holding a candlelight vigil tonight at 6:30.

Newberry says Adams, a former student at Appling Middle School, turned 14 two weeks ago. He says she’d just moved to live with her mother in Coweta County in the past week.

“My heart breaks for them,” he said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “Very sweet. Always respectful. We just celebrated her birthday.”

Related Article: Pregnant woman shot in the back in her own home

A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office news release Wednesday morning mentioned the death of a 14-year-old girl.

“If you’re not a member of our church, we just ask that you pray for everyone involved,” Newberry said in the Facebook video. “We don’t know all the details yet.”