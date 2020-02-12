Macon convenience store has alcohol license rejected

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners say fear of more crime forced them not to approve an alcohol license for a convenience store.

Commissioners denied the license for Friend’s Food Mart on Houston Avenue. They first rejected the store’s alcohol license in June. The owner then challenged it.

The Sheriff’s Office presented proof of high volumes of crime near the store. Some of the footage was from the recently installed neighborhood camera apart of “Operation Watch.”

Sheriff David Davis says the crime at the store puts Pendleton Homes residents at risk. Commissioners say that was another reason for not approving the alcohol license.