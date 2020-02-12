Macon Love Initiative approaches Valentine’s Day deadline

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 7th Street Salvage partnered with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for the ‘Macon Love Initiative.’ The event provides food for those in need, and Valentine’s Day is the last day to help.

Both groups encourage Macon residents to donate non-perishable food items, hygiene products, or money with a “love note” attached. All items can be dropped off at either of the 7th Street Salvage locations.

According to co-owner Brent Myer, the results have been incredible so far.

Myer said, “One of the things that we absolutely love about our customers and our community is that we never really have to ask individuals to be supportive of the things that we put out there, because they just jump on board and it’s really an awesome thing to see.”

Customers can see pink sticky notes with words of encouragement displayed in the front window of the business, as well as a table piled high with cans and boxes of food.

A large basket full of other items such as blankets, soaps, feminine hygiene products, and socks sits beside the food. Organizers plan to give these items to people receiving food donations from Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

The original goal of the ‘Macon Love Initiative’ was to collect enough food or money to feed 500 children. And Myer says he feels confident that the community can do it.

According to United Food Way of Central Georgia, 17% of people in Middle Georgia experience food insecurity. 7th Street Salvage and Middle Georgia Food Bank hope to change this number through more partnered projects like ‘Macon Love’ in the future.

To show love to those in need this Valentine’s Day, donate items to7th Street Salvage on 230 7th St, Macon, GA or their other location at 592 2nd St, Macon, GA.