UPDATE 5:44PM: A short time after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release about a father and one-year-old stepson, Justin Vinson and Nathaniel Howard were found safe and unharmed.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing adult and a toddler.

Authorities were alerted about the incident at 12:09 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Wilder Road, Lizella, regarding a missing adult and toddler.

Deputies say that 35-year-old Justin Melvin Vinson along with his 1-year-old stepson Nathaniel Howard reportedly left Vinson’s mother’s home in the 3300 block of North Ingle Place on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Authorities described Vinson’s vehicle as:

a Maroon Hyundai Elantra

tag number RMA7114

They were traveling to their residence on Wilder Road

They have not been seen or heard from since they left North Ingle Place

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Justin Melvin Vinson and his stepson Nathaniel Howard, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.