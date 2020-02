JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – K9’s with the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office are getting some new gear.

The K9’s now have their own bullet-proof and stab-proof vests.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says the K9’s are fitted for their vests, just like a deputy. He adds it’s important for the K9’s to be safe as they work with the team.