Macon-Bibb receives recognition at statewide Arbor Day celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission hosted a statewide Arbor Day in Macon, Wednesday morning.

The event brought together communities from all over the state to celebrate Arbor Day. Those in attendance learned best practices for planting, pruning and tree care.

- Advertisement -

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, Arbor Day is a day to reflect on the importance of trees.

Arbor Day in Georgia is the third Friday of the month, causing the holiday to fall on Feb. 21 this year.

Macon-bibb Receives Recognition

Macon-Bibb received recognition for being a Tree City USA member.

Members are a part of a nationwide movement that helps communities manage and expand their public trees.

Tree City USA is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Tree Planting Tips