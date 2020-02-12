Deputies arrest 2 suspects after finding stolen gun, drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Macon men after finding drugs and a stolen gun on them during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the incident happened on February 5 at 10:49 p.m. They identified the occupants of the vehicle as:

Sharoyal Johnson, 19, of Macon

Covasia Demantis Jordan, 22, of Macon

Chanston Zachary Batts, 21, of Macon

Deputies were patrolling Montpelier Avenue near Oakland Avenue when they saw a Honda Accord riding without a tag.

Deputies stopped the car and approached Johnson — the driver. Authorities say that Johnson did not have a driver’s license.

Deputies also determined that Jordan had a warrant for Probation Violation.

When Jordan got out of the car, deputies say they noticed a bullet in the floorboard. They then detained all the passengers after being told about a gun in the car.

Deputies found the gun and a bag of marijuana. Batts told deputies that the gun and drugs belonged to him.

The gun showed as stolen out of Milledgeville.

The charges

Deputies took Jordan to the Bibb County Jail on a Violation of Probation warrant. Authorities have set no bond for him.

Deputies took Batts to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Authorities set his bond at $8,230.00.

Authorities released Johnson with a warning. They released the vehicle to a licensed driver.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.