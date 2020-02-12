Few storms to impact Thursday plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A warm front will lift to the north through Middle Georgia today bringing isolated rain showers before more rain and a few storms move in tomorrow with an approaching cold front.

TODAY.

We are going to be mostly cloudy once again this afternoon with spring-like temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s. Isolated showers will be light and coverage will be hit or miss. I am going to keep rain chances at 30% for the day. Tonight, under a mostly cloudy sky, we are going to keep unseasonably warm temperatures around with low to middle 60’s in the forecast. A few showers will hang around through the night hours as well.

TOMORROW.

An approaching cold front will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for Thursday. As of 5 am on Wednesday, February 12, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area for strong storms tomorrow. The coverage of thunderstorms will be isolated with a few damaging wind gusts expected to be the main storm threats. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s tomorrow afternoon before dropping into the lower 40’s overnight.

FRIDAY & WEEKEND.

We’re dry and much cooler for Valentine’s Day! Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be in the middle 50’s during the afternoon before falling into the low 30’s overnight. For Saturday, we look to stay dry and cool as well before a few light showers return on Sunday.

