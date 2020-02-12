Strong storms possible Thursday ahead of a big cool down

Middle Georgia got a mostly dry day Wednesday,which is good, because we have even more rain on the way!



Thursday morning we will see scattered showers ahead of a line of potentially strong storms. A cold front will push across Middle Georgia through mid morning into the early afternoon.



Although most of us will likely just see a quick hit of rain and some gusty winds, the threat exists for some stronger storms. Timing of potential severe storms will be after around 6 am until the early afternoon.

Main threats will be damaging winds, that could bring down trees in already saturated soils. Although we are not anticipating much of a tornado threat, it can’t be entirely ruled out.

- Advertisement -

We could also see an isolated chance of flash flooding in some areas that see very heavy rain in a short period of time.



Behind the cold front we will see a big cool down as well as clear skies for Middle Georgia. Overnight and into Saturday morning temps will cool off into the 30’s.



Through the weekend it will be cooler than normal with highs topping out in the 50’s. It also won’t be staying dry…yep…more rain on the way.

Next week brings another chance of above average rainfall and temperatures in the upper 60’sand mid 70’s. We will have to watch closely for the possibility of storms by the middle of next week.