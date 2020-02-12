200 travelers returning to Georgia from China, self-monitoring coronavirus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Close to 200 people have returned to Georgia from China. They are being self-quarantine and monitored for signs of the coronavirus.

This comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. It reports that 200 people have no known high-risk exposure and they show no symptoms of the coronavirus.

At this time those in self-quarantine are watching for symptoms at their home.

The travelers must stay isolated for 14 days.

“That’s one of the problems is that it does have symptoms similar to cold, flu,” said Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer for North Central Health District. “Coronavirus in general causes a lot of similar symptoms. However, what we’re seeing more severe cases is obviously things that lead to pneumonia which can of course end up in death in certain situations.”

The Department of Public Health receives a list of customs and border protection every day. It names the Georgia travelers coming from China.

Tip to prevent infection

The CDC says the overall risk of coronavirus to the general public is low. However, to prevent infection of any respiratory virus, do the following: