WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins boys basketball squad laced up their kicks on Monday and hooped in their new gym for the very first time.

The team is breaking in the gym at the perfect time, as well.

Why? Because round 1 of the state playoffs tip-off on Friday.

Here’s Warner Robins senior guard Keshun Houser on the new gym.

“Oh yeah, it feels good,” said Houser. “We don’t want to lose in here at all. Just stay undefeated and that’s it. Staying undefeated is all I’m thinking about. Not losing in the new gym.”

The facility is over 45-thousand square feet, it seats over 2,100 people and the price tag is nearly $10 million.

It’s also named after former Warner Robins boys basketball coach Chip Malone, who passed away in October of 2015.

His wife, Cynthia says it’s an honor.

“I had an opportunity to come in last week and take a tour of the facility,” said Malone. “It’s a beautiful venue and I’m so happy for coach Garman. My family and daughters and I would not have imagined this, and Chip wouldn’t have either.”

It’s certainly a big stage for the coaches and players.

And the team can’t wait to play their first game in it.

It’s definitely well-deserved, but I’ll let the coaches tell you that.

“New gym, man. Finally in here,” said Warner Robins head boys basketball coach Jamaal Garman. “Extremely happy to be in here. It’s been a long process. Long time waiting on it, but we finally got the opportunity to get in here, so today we will take advantage of that.”

“Well deserved for coach Garman, and the kids, and the city and the program,” said assistant coach Antwan Brooks. “They deserve it. I thank Dr. Scott, Mr. McCook. They did a good job of getting it done.”