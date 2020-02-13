BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Officials from Baldwin County and Milledgeville have come to terms on a 10 year action plan that would allow both governments to pay for countywide programs that cross the city line.

“We both win,” said Baldwin County manager Carlos Tobar.

He says a lot of changes will happen in the area during the next decade, due to the state requiring a Service Delivery Strategy.

In Tuesday’s meeting, officials agreed on three main items within the strategy.

The first, library capital needs are now covered under the agreement for both libraries.

“The library will be the steward of those funds,” said Tobar. “And if they ever need to open another branch or relocate a branch. They have that ability as well.”

Next, residents in unincorporated areas that were city water customers, will now be on county water.

“We have an area North of Log Cabin Road that will now be the county water service area,” shared the county manager.

“It’s a 20 year water and sewer agreement between the city and the county,” explained City Manager of Milledgeville Hank Griffeth.

Griffeth says accounts for residents in those unincorporated area will transfer within the year.

The county will purchase 11 million gallons of water per month, during the next 10 years.

Lastly, both entities decided to split the SPLOST fund which is money that comes from sales tax.

“You buy something. You’re paying an extra cent in sales tax for that item and then that money is divided. Between the city and the county”

According to Tobar, the SPLOST fund was negotiated.

“The proceeds the county agreed to guarantee the city is 6.5 million dollars,” shared Tobar.

That money will cover things such as water, sewer, and storm coverage.

County and city officials have been trying to reach a deal for last three years.