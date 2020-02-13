Bibb County inmate dies in his cell

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff Office is currently investigating the death of an inmate in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

This afternoon deputies found an inmate unresponsive in his cell. Conditions in the cell indicate that the inmate hung himself. Deputies gave life-saving measures until the inmate was transported to the Navicent Health Center.

The inmate was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs investigators are still looking into what exactly happened. The group plans to get an autopsy on the body, to identify the exact cause of death.

The inmate’s name and case information will be released as soon as relatives are notified.

41NBC will keep you updated as more details of this investigation unfold.