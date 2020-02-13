Cat of the Week: Chewy

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a orange and white kitten named Chewy!

This little guy is going to be the PERFECT addition to a family! Chewy is a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you all he wants to do is snuggle. According to volunteers from Kitty City, Chewy would be great for a family who can give him a lot of love and attention.

If you’re interested in adopting Chewy or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!