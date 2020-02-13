Central boys basketball to host Appling County in round 1 of state playoffs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central boys basketball hosting Appling County Saturday, February 15, in the first round of the Region 4-AAA GHSA state playoffs.

The Chargers have had an impressive season this year, but are looking to start off on the right foot in this year’s postseason. Last year, they were bounced out of the first round.

They’re 20-7 overall and 11-2 in the region. They’re coming off a 59-49 loss to the Westside Seminoles on February 8 in the region title game at Rutland High School.

With that loss, they’ll now be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs instead of No. 1, which means they’ll have to play more games on the road.

However, the Chargers are 7-2 when playing away from home.

Here’s head boys basketball coach Andre Taylor on losing to Westside.

THE COACH SPEAKS

“We learned a lot from the loss,” said Taylor. “We went into a game after we scored 101 and then 90 in a game, and then couldn’t score but 49 points, so they did a great job on us defensively. We have to figure out how to match that in other games and we have to get the intensity they had. They played very intensely and we couldn’t match it.”

Now it’s on to the next one. The Chargers host an 8-17 Appling County team that they can’t take lightly.

Coach Taylor talks about the keys to victory.

“Defense,” said Taylor. “We have to be able to stop them. I think playing at home, we’ll be able to shoot the ball a little better than we did over in the championship at Rutland. So, it’s really just defense, keep them from scoring, keep them from getting second-chance shots and just trying to play at faster pace.”