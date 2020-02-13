Deputies arrest 3 men in possession of drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say three men face drug possession charges.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 4700 block of Massey Road. On February 12 at 12:21 p.m.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

Kerry Dwight White, 34

Tyrone Plummer Jr., 50

James Sorrell Whitten, 52

During the search of the residence — which authorities deem “a known drug house” — deputies found Methamphetamine and drug-related items. Deputies detained all three subjects.

Investigators took all three subjects to the Bibb County Jail.

Authorities charged White with Possession of Methamphetamine. They have set no bond for him.

Authorities also charged Plummer with Possession of Methamphetamine. He also has a warrant out of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for Violation of Probation.

They have set no bond for him.

Finally, authorities took Whitten to the Bibb County Jail on a warrant out of Spaulding County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies released him to the Spaulding County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.