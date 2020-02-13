Mercer University ranks top 10 for military members

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia is home to one of the top 10 colleges for military members and veterans.

A survey conducted on more than 1,000 schools ended with 625 deemed Military Friendly.

Mercer University ranks in the top ten in the 2020-2021 survey.

The Military Friendly Schools list is an evaluation of a school’s ability to keep military-affiliated students in school, graduate and find a job.

Mercer University has also been named Georgia’s first Purple Heart University and one of the Best Colleges for Veterans.