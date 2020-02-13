Millennial’s help to build ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ in downtown Macon, Mayor Reichert says

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Reichert announced that the “Vibrant Urban Core” is growing in downtown Macon. And this helps grow the economy.

Elected officials and city leaders gathered for the 2020 State of the Community Annual Luncheon Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.

“We’re well on our way on becoming the hub city of Middle Georgia,” Mayor Reichert said.

According to Mayor Reichert, the millennials’ energy is growing downtown.

“We have this downtown area that’s walkable, and urban. We’ve got lofts apartments, restaurants, bars, taverns and entertainment venues all in close proximity together,” Reichert said. “That is increasingly attractive to the millennial generation of walkability and urban core where they can live, work, and play all in the same area.”

Reichert says transportation is key to urban core growth.

Vibrant Urban Core Growth

As part of the growth of the urban core, the city plans to continue to improve on Macon’s transit from tax funds.

“We are going to have electric buses that run the route between the Coliseum and Mercer University initially,” Reichert said.

Reichert hopes to see more transit routes expand back and forth to Middle Georgia State University, Geico, and The Shoppes at River Crossing within the next few years to help grow the vibrant urban core.